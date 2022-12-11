Major Security and Road Closures Begin for US-Africa Leaders Summit

Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the Washington Convention Center as security for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that takes place Dec. 13 through 15.

The summit will include at least 60 leaders from African nations as well as President Joe Biden. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested the Secret Service designate the summit as a national special security event because of the large number of world leaders gathering in one place.

As part of the security, 8-foot, non-scalable fencing will go up around the convention center. The fencing is similar to what went up around the Supreme Court after the Roe v. Wade decision.

“There will be a hard perimeter that will be established around the convention center itself. So, there will be roadway closures, and then within that fencing, and security perimeters that will require, that if you have to enter into that, you will have to go through some level of screening,” D.C. Police Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said.

There also will be several road closures around the convention center starting next week. Parking restrictions began Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m.

“This is a national special security event because of the number of dignitaries that are attending, so there will be multiple motorcades that will be moving through the city at various times,” Carroll said.

Metro buses and trains will also be impacted. Several bus lines around the convention center will be rerouted. The Mount Vernon Metro Station will be closed beginning Monday at 5 p.m. through midnight Thursday, Dec. 15.

D.C. police said they have received about 10 requests for protest permits related to the summit.

President Biden also approved D.C.'s request for the National Guard's assistance during the event.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit was also declared a national special security event the last time it was held, in 2014.

Here’s what to expect, from D.C. police:

Road Closures

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. through Saturday, December 17, 2022, at midnight:

Mount Vernon Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6 a.m. through Saturday, December 1,2022, at midnight:

7 th Street from I Street to O Street, NW

Street from I Street to O Street, NW 8 th Street from N Street to O Street, NW

Street from N Street to O Street, NW 9 th Street from New York Avenue to O Street, NW

Street from New York Avenue to O Street, NW K Street from 6 th Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW K Street from 9 th Street to 10 th Street, NW

Street to 10 Street, NW L Street from 6 th Street to 10 th Street, NW

Street to 10 Street, NW M Street from 6 th Street to 10 th Street, NW

Street to 10 Street, NW N Street from 6 th Street to 10 th Street, NW

Street to 10 Street, NW New York Avenue from 6 th Street to 10 th Street, NW

Street to 10 Street, NW Massachusetts Avenue from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the Washington Convention Center for the U.S.-African Leaders Summit taking place next week. News4’s Mark Segraves reports police and the Secret Service are giving this event the same security treatment as an inauguration or State of the Union speech.

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. through Saturday, December 17, 2022, at midnight:

7 th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to O Street, NW

Street from Massachusetts Avenue to O Street, NW 9 th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

Street from H Street to O Street, NW 10 th Street from New York Avenue to N Street, NW

Street from New York Avenue to N Street, NW 11 th Street from H Street to L Street, NW

Street from H Street to L Street, NW 12 th Street from K Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Street from K Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW 12 th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

Street from H Street to I Street, NW 13 th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

Street from H Street to I Street, NW H Street from 13 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW K Street from 6 th Street to 10 th Street, NW

Street to 10 Street, NW Mount Vernon Place from 7 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

Street to 9 Street, NW L Street from 6 th Street to 12 th Street, NW

Street to 12 Street, NW M Street from 6 th Street to 10 th Street, NW

Street to 10 Street, NW N Street from 6 th Street to 10 th Street, NW

Street to 10 Street, NW Street from 6 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

Street to 9 Street, NW New York Avenue from 6 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Massachusetts Avenue from 6th Street to 13th Street, NW

The complete traffic advisory can be found here.