Maine-made wreaths are starting the long journey to Arlington National Cemetery.

Tractor-trailers loaded with wreaths departed Saturday from Down East Maine. The national president of American Gold Star Mothers Inc., Mona Gunn, will lead the caravan as grand marshal.

About 250,000 wreaths will be displayed on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec.14.

Wreaths are also being shipped to veterans cemeteries around the world.