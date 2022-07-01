Mail Carriers Report an Uptick of Armed Robberies

U.S. Postal Service officials are taking urgent efforts to protect letter carriers after six have been robbed at gunpoint since Thursday morning in the D.C. area.

Police radio transmissions from the robbery of a US Postal Service Letter carrier on Dayton Street in Wheaton, Maryland at 10:30 this morning.

A carrier told Montgomery County police he was confronted by a man wearing a ski mask and pointing a gun on Dayton Street in Wheaton, Maryland at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The man demanded not the mail, but what U.S. Postal Inspectors will describe only as “postal service property.”

The letter carrier told police the robber fled in a black sedan, possibly an Infiniti, with dark tinted windows.

That same car was used in the armed robbery of a letter carrier on Major Denton Drive in Beltsville about twenty minutes later.

The suspect, who wore a ski mask, is described as a skinny man who about 5’7”.

In another assault that same day, a man in a ski masked held up and assaulted a letter carrier in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW in the District.

U.S. Postal inspectors confirm a total of six robberies in a roughly 24 hour period in the District and Maryland.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in each of the six robberies.