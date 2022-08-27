Madden 23: Jahan Dotson Calls on Commanders Fans to Help Raise His Player Rating

By Bijan Todd

Dotson calls on fans to help raise his Madden rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jahan Dotson would like a word with EA Sports.

During a sideline interview with Logan Paulsen during Washington’s 17-15 preseason loss to Baltimore on Saturday night, the Commanders’ wide receiver was asked if he had a message for fans.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Without hesitation, Dotson called on fans to help him right what he believes is a wrong created by a certain video game company.

“Everyone, hit up EA Sports Madden, tell them to boost my rating,” the 22-year-old wideout said with a smile. “I’m not too happy with my rating right now. I’m gonna have to make some phone calls, but I need all the support I can.”

Dotson is currently rated as a 75 overall on the wildly popular NFL video game, good for third on the Commanders behind Terry McLaurin (91) and Curtis Samuel (78). The rookie out of Penn State was given a 94 rating for acceleration, deemed to be his best attribute.

Dotson was also given an 84 catch rating—same as Samuel—which could be a bit odd considering many analysts have deemed Dotson’s hands to be nearly infallible.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

gun buyback 1 hour ago

Residents Line Up For City of Rockville's Gun Buyback Event

Fairfax County 2 hours ago

‘We Want to Be Safe': Police Search for Naked Man Attacking Women on W&OD Trail

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen clocked in as Washington’s highest-rated player on Madden with a 92 overall rating, one better than McLaurin. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (89), DT Daron Payne (87), and DE Chase Young (86) rounded out the top five. 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us