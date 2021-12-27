Mad Dash for COVID Testing Continues in DC After Christmas

The line to get tested for COVID-19 wrapped around Farragut Square in Washington, D.C., on Monday as the city's coronavirus cases continue to climb.

People reported to News4 that the line moved pretty quickly, with the average wait time being less than an hour.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Many said they didn't have any symptoms, but wanted to get a test just in case.

"I gotta be safe, gotta be smart, gotta take precaution, right, that’s the main thing. I got a family to look after. Know what I’m saying?" Earl Bryant said.

D.C. reported 6,588 new positive cases on Monday, which includes test results from Dec. 23-26. There are now almost 89,000 people in D.C. with COVID-19.

Two women, ages 85 and 73, lost their lives over the holiday weekend due to COVID-19, the city said.

"The COVID numbers have just been going up a lot, and I just worry about my health a lot," Delonte Simms said.

"I work with children. I’m a social teacher and I need to make sure my immunity is great," Miracle Tiffany Pittman said.

Crowded test sites could be found throughout the D.C. area on Monday.

Over at Tysons Corner, cars waited all the way down the street with no appointments left to offer.

In College Park, Express Healthcare said its wait time was three to four hours, and the clinic was short staffed due to workers contracting COVID.

"I just plead with the public, please have patience. We’re being inundated with volume. We can’t answer the phones like we want to," said Ward Rogers with Express Healthcare.

D.C. public libraries are still giving out free “test yourself” kits. At-home rapid test kits are available at eight library locations and the at-home PCR test can be picked up at all of the city's libraries.

Residents test themselves at home, drop their samples off in a box and results come back in three to five days.