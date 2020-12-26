Tuskegee Airmen

Lynchburg Flyover Honors What Would Have Been Tuskegee Airman's 100th Birthday

Alfred Farrar was among the last living Tuskegee Airmen, an elite group of Black military pilots who served during World War II. 

By Darcy Spencer

NBC Washington

An awesome display of aircraft flying in formation over the Lynchburg home of a former Tuskegee airman was supposed to be part of a birthday celebration. Instead, the flyover took place as a memorial, on what would have been Alfred Farrar’s 100th birthday Saturday.

Farrar died just days ago, but instead of cancelling the event, pilots performed a memorial tribute.

"Standing in the briefing room, got choked up, more somber, talking about his legacy," Kyle McDaniel, one of the pilots who participated, said.

Farrar was among the last living Tuskegee Airmen, an elite group of Black military pilots who served during World War II. After the war, Farrar worked in the Federal Aviation Administration for decades.

The flyover involved dozens of pilots and other volunteers. 

At the end of the flyover, some of the pilots did a missing man formation, in Farrar’s memory.

