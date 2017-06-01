Good Samaritan Saves Life of Unconscious Woman Dumped Out of Car in Alexandria

A Virginia woman is being praised for saving another woman who was dumped unconscious at a parking lot.

Wendy Irving had just ordered her lunch at Juliano's Pizzeria on Richmond Highway in Alexandria on Wednesday when she saw a car pull up outside.

While Irving stood outside the restaurant, a car whipped through the parking lot. Then she saw something very disturbing.

The driver got out, dragged a woman who appeared to be unconscious out of the car and left her there.

"He stopped and he jumped out and I was like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God. What is he doing?'" Irving said. "And so he jumped out and he ran around to the passenger side and opened the back door, and he pulled -- it was a body, a lady -- out of the car and dropped her on the ground. And he ran and he jumped back in the car and he took off.”

Irving immediately rushed to help.

“I took off, and I saw the lady and I got down on the ground and I felt her neck. There was no pulse. I felt her wrist. There was no pulse. So, I immediately started doing the chest compressions. And she wasn’t moving. It wasn’t looking good. And so I just kept doing it and she choked and I was like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God!'” Irving said.

By the time medics arrived, the woman was breathing.

An officer thanked Irving and told her she saved the woman's life.

Word quickly spread at Alexandria’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities, where Irving has worked for nearly 24 years. Balloons, flowers and a sign filled her office on Thursday.

“Things like this go unnoticed, and I thought it was important to share it’s not all bad. There are still genuinely good people out here with concern and compassion for ... complete strangers,” Irving's coworker LaWan Croswell said.

Police are still investigating the incident.