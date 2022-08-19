Luke Voit Rocks Jersey of Fellow Missouri Native Bradley Beal in Pregame Drills

Voit rocks jersey of fellow Missourian Beal in pregame drills originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Luke Voit may be new to D.C., but he’s plenty familiar with one of the city’s biggest sports stars.

The Nationals’ recently acquired first baseman trotted out for pregame warmups in San Diego on Thursday wearing a Bradley Beal jersey. Both Voit and Beal hail from the St. Louis-metro area and attended high schools located just 25 minutes away from each other.

Beal recognized the connection and shared the Nationals’ tweet with photos of Voit taking groundballs at first base.

Voit, 31, joined the Nationals as one of the six players they acquired in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline. He’s off to a solid start with his new club, hitting .220 with three home runs and a .728 OPS in 14 games.

Under contract for two more seasons, Voit will have plenty of opportunities to get out to Capital One Arena this fall and see his fellow Missourian play. Beal and the Wizards are set to begin their season Oct. 19 on the road before hosting their home opener Oct. 21 against the Chicago Bulls.