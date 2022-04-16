Wendy Rieger

Loving Tributes to News4's Wendy Rieger Pour in on Social Media

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

News4's Wendy Rieger wasn't just a part of our newsroom family - she was also a part of yours.

Following news of her death at the age of 65 after a battle with brain cancer, viewers across the DMV have reached out to share that they will miss her loving heart, infectious energy and stellar reporting. They include lawmakers, fellow journalists and community organizations, to name a few.

Here we've compiled some of the love for Wendy shared on social media. But of course, it's impossible to fit it all here.

We'll miss you, Wendy.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser:

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan:

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks:

News4's Jim Handly:

Washington Nationals:

D.C. Council

NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist:

Best Buddies Virginia and D.C.:

Ben's Chili Bowl:

SMYAL:

Tom Sherwood:

Signature Theatre:

WRAP.org:

Fox5's Tom Fitzgerald:

Jimmy Williams:

