Loved Ones Gather to Place Memorial Near Where Man Was Killed After Crash on I-270

Family and friends of DeCarlo Thomas made a solemn pilgrimage to a spot adjacent to Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg to put up a memorial in his memory.

It’s as close as they can safely be to where the 36-year-old was killed last month.

“It’s hard when you lose a loved one, it is hard,” one woman said through tears. “We were inseparable. He was my buddy before we got together… It’s nice to have this spot here now that I can come and sit and talk to him in my car or whatever I need to do.”

Maryland State Police said Thomas survived a single-car rollover crash on I-270, just after 9:15 p.m. on March 13, but he was hit by another car after climbing out of the wreckage. He died on the scene.

One woman at the memorial said the most immediate thing that someone could do if they saw a crash while driving is slow down to avoid another tragedy.

“It’s very difficult to accept his passing because he was so young, 36 years old. Life was just beginning for him,” Barbara Dorsey, Thomas’ aunt, said.

Loved ones hope the memorial will serve as a message of safety and vigilance on the roads to motorists who never knew Thomas. They also hope it will be a reminder to those who design, maintain and regulate the roadways.

“They need to do something on these roads to make them safer. You can’t have a flat tire, there’s nowhere to pull over at, you take your chance, playing Russian Roulette with your own life,” Lawrence Johnson, Thomas’ father, said.