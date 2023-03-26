Loved Ones Demand Answers at Vigil for 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed by Police in DC

Family members and friends of the 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a U.S. Park Police (USPP) officer in D.C. came together for a vigil Sunday night.

The teenager, Dalaneo Martin, was found inside a stolen vehicle on March 18, and resisted when USPP officers tried to get him out of the car, police said. Authorities said an officer was inside the car as Dalaneo drove away, and another officer was dragged by the car.

The incident came to an end in the 300 block of 36th Street NE, after the officer in the car shot Dalaneo. A gun was later recovered inside. Now, his family is seeking answers from law enforcement.

Dalaneo’s mother, Terra, led the demonstration down Benning Road accompanied by family members and friends. She said her family is left with lingering questions eight days after her son was shot and killed: “Why wasn’t a taser deployed? Why was the officer in the back of his car? Why was Dalaneo shot in a non-threatening position? Why haven’t involved officers’ names been released?”

The vigil took place outside the home where the teenager crashed the alleged stolen car after he was shot. Dozens came together to demand justice and call for the release of the bodycam footage.

The family’s attorney, Andrew O. Clarke, said the family was told by the coroner that Dalaneo was shot multiple times.

“Six shots to the back,” Clarke said. “How can you explain that?”

USPP have yet to say how many shots were fired, or where the teenager was struck.

The incident began when D.C. police requested the assistance of USPP for a suspicious car in the area of 34th and Baker streets NE at around 8:50 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, Dalaneo was found asleep inside with the ignition running. Authorities determined the car was stolen and called for additional units, but they said the teenager took off when USPP officers responded and attempted to get him out of the car.

“It’s been eight days. Why do we not have any answers? Why have there been no arrests?” Clarke asked.

Dalaneo, also known as Debo to his family, was a father to a 5-month-old son. They said he cared deeply about others, and they believe that while he may have made mistakes, he did not deserve to die for being behind the wheel of a stolen car.

“That can be replaced. We need help. Justice for Dalaneo Martin. My brother deserves to be here,” Rahketa Steele, his older sister, said.

The deadly shooting is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s internal affairs division. The two USPP officers involved remain on paid administrative leave.