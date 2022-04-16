Love For News4's Wendy Rieger Pours in on Social Media

News4's Wendy Rieger wasn't just a part of our newsroom family - she was also a part of yours.

Following news of her death at the age of 65 after a battle with brain cancer, viewers across the DMV have reached out to share that they will miss her loving heart, infectious energy and stellar reporting. They include lawmakers, fellow journalists and community organizations, to name a few.

Here we've compiled some of the love for Wendy shared on social media. But of course, it's impossible to fit it all here.

We'll miss you, Wendy.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser:

I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most beloved anchors, Wendy Rieger.



Wendy delivered the news honestly — with humor, heart, & expertise and she will be missed dearly. Our hearts are with Dan, her @nbcwashington family, and the many, many people who loved Wendy. pic.twitter.com/BAWSJJK3U9 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 16, 2022

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan:

Wendy was one-of-a-kind and will be dearly missed.



Our heartfelt condolences are with her family, her @nbcwashington colleagues, and all those who loved her. https://t.co/ADkmsjQc25 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 16, 2022

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks:

I am extremely saddened to hear of the passing of beloved news anchor, Wendy Rieger. Wendy has been a local legend in our region for more than 30 years.https://t.co/FXoCdINOI1 — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) April 16, 2022

News4's Jim Handly:

D.C. Council

So very sad to hear about the loss of Wendy Rieger. She was a talented journalist and a quality human being. She truly loved making the most of life in the District. She will be missed.https://t.co/JeTaqoQIPt — Council of DC (@councilofdc) April 16, 2022

NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist:

Best Buddies Virginia and D.C.:

It is with immense sadness to hear about the passing of the one and only, Wendy Rieger. Wendy co-hosted our 2019 Best Buddies PROM and we will forever be grateful to have shared such a precious memory with her.

All the love and comfort to Wendy’s family and friends. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ev31UUJhA2 — Best Buddies VA & DC (@BestBuddiesVADC) April 16, 2022

Ben's Chili Bowl:

We are truly saddened by the tragic loss of Wendy Rieger. She was such a beautiful light, so full of life. A true DC icon, Wendy will be deeply missed. Our condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/NuoYcSG0Z0 — Ben's Chili Bowl (@benschilibowl) April 16, 2022

SMYAL:

We are devastated to hear of Wendy Rieger's passing today & send love to all mourning her loss, especially her family.



Wendy's light filled every room with joy. Her commitment to the DC community and the LGBTQ community will always be remembered.



Thank you, Wendy 💗 pic.twitter.com/45xqR2LsU5 — SMYAL (@SMYALDMV) April 16, 2022

Tom Sherwood:

As I will always remember NBC4’s Wendy Rieger. My condolences to her husband Dan, her family, close friends, her NBC4 family, and her vast audience that loved and laughed with her throughout her remarkable career. @politicshour @wcp @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/sMrwLFa6Eb — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) April 16, 2022

Signature Theatre:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Wendy Rieger, NBC4’s beloved news anchor.



Wendy was a stalwart supporter of Signature and the DC arts community. We will miss her vivacious energy and effervescent smile. pic.twitter.com/Pv0Jfnh8le — Signature Theatre (@sigtheatre) April 16, 2022

WRAP.org:

Today, WRAP joins the legions of mourners saddened by the loss of friend and former @nbcwashington anchor & reporter Wendy Rieger (@nbcwendy) – pictured below (right) at WRAP’s 2002 Law Enforcement Awards. Wendy passed away this morning at age 65. 💔 https://t.co/Mb7NIx5Tr2 pic.twitter.com/MB4bOA9paA — WRAP.org (@WRAP_org) April 16, 2022

Fox5's Tom Fitzgerald:

Wendy Rieger was as beautiful inside, as she was outside. Wendy was a trailblazer who took news seriously, but was always gracious in sharing her kindness, humor & razor sharp wit. Wendy was simply fabulous. Peace to her family, friends & NBC4 colleagues ❤️https://t.co/y1Cu9bquv7 — Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) April 16, 2022

Jimmy Williams: