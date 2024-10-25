Loudoun County

Loudoun County man sentenced to 42 years for killing estranged wife with hammer

Regina Redman had a protective order against Peter Lollobrigido when he killed her in her home in Sterling

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

A Loudoun County, Virginia, man who beat his estranged wife to death with a hammer in 2021 was sentenced Thursday to spend the next 42 years in prison.

Peter Lollobrigido pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing Regina Redman, who was a substitute teacher and the mother of a teenage boy. She was 44.

Lollobrigido, 52, refused to go to court on Friday. The judge rejected his attorneys’ request for a delay and ordered deputies to bring the convicted killer to the courtroom.

When Lollobrigido got into Redman’s apartment in Sterling and beat her with a hammer, he was wearing a GPS monitor and had a protective order against him.

Lollobrigido pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder and other charges.

If he is ever released under Virginia’s geriatric parole rules, he will be on lifelong supervision. 

