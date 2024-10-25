Loudoun County man sentenced to 42 years for killing estranged wife with hammer

A Loudoun County, Virginia, man who beat his estranged wife to death with a hammer in 2021 was sentenced Thursday to spend the next 42 years in prison.

Peter Lollobrigido pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing Regina Redman, who was a substitute teacher and the mother of a teenage boy. She was 44.

Lollobrigido, 52, refused to go to court on Friday. The judge rejected his attorneys’ request for a delay and ordered deputies to bring the convicted killer to the courtroom.

When Lollobrigido got into Redman’s apartment in Sterling and beat her with a hammer, he was wearing a GPS monitor and had a protective order against him.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Lollobrigido pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder and other charges.

If he is ever released under Virginia’s geriatric parole rules, he will be on lifelong supervision.