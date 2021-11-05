Loudoun County Counselor Charged With Taking Indecent Liberties With Student

A Loudoun County high school counselor accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student several years ago is free on bond, authorities said.

Ann Barrett, 42, of Ashburn, was a school counselor at Freedom High School between 2013 and 2015 when the relationship occurred, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was a student at the school, authorities said.

Authorities began investigating in May after they learned about the improper relationship.

Barrett was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, authorities said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says Barrett surrendered to police Thursday afternoon, then was released on $10,000 bond.

Loudoun County Public Schools didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Authorities declined to release any more information about the student to protect their identity.