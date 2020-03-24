coronavirus

Loudoun County Biotech Company Ships Out Coronavirus Test Kits

The tests would provide results in two to three days

By Drew Wilder and Sydney Coplin

Aperiomics, a biotech company in Virginia is preparing to ship out new coronavirus test kits that would provide results in two to three days.

“We wanted to make sure that we were doing everything we could to support our community and our region to provide this crucial testing and to get more access to the testing for healthcare providers,” said Crystal Icenhour, the co-founder of Aperiomics.

The tests are designed to collect samples of a patient’s throat swab.

They are set to ship out this week, and will help out locals in the D.C. metro area first.

“We feel that it’s very important that we make this pivot to support the community,” Icenhour said.

Healthcare providers and clinics can order the tests which run at $250. 

