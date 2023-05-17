Rockville

Lost Dog Returns to Maryland Kennel 2 Days After SUV Crash Caught on Video

“The dog was just outside of the business waiting, and she just walked in the door with our staff member,” the co-owner of Sniffers Doggie Retreat & Training Center in Rockville said

By Tom Lynch and Andrea Swalec

A dog ran away from a kennel in Maryland after an SUV slammed through its doors — and she was found patiently waiting outside two days later.

Scary surveillance footage shows the moment a driver lost control and crashed into Sniffers Doggie Retreat & Training Center in Rockville on Thursday.

A woman can be seen standing at the front desk, talking with an employee. She turns as a silver SUV breaks through the glass doors. She freezes for a moment and then runs for her life.

The SUV plows 30 feet through the lobby, smashes the front desk and makes it into the dog boarding area.

Remarkably, no people or dogs were hurt. But one dog kennel was tipped over, and two dogs ran away. One of the pets was tracked down within hours. But the other dog was nowhere to be found. Sniffers asked for help from the community to find her.

Then, an employee arriving at work on Saturday morning made a discovery.

“The dog was just outside of the business waiting, and she just walked in the door with our staff member,” Sniffers co-owner Hillary Stains said.

The kennel owner said the family of the driver reached out to try to help. Information was not immediately released on why the crash occurred.

Now that both dogs are home, the business will turn to rebuilding.

