Longtime Owner of Captain White's Seafood Killed in Crash

A man who sold seafood for decades in D.C.’s waterfront fish market was killed in a crash Tuesday.

Billy Ray White, 64, died in a crash in Great Falls, Virginia after what his family believes was a health complication.

“He loved this city,” his wife, Penny White, told News4 on Thursday.

Captain White's Seafood, known for its oversized sign in the Southwest fish market, has been in business since 1972, according to the business's Facebook page. The family-owned and operated business has been a staple of the District for generations.

"Every day when we come to work he is everywhere and in every detail," his family wrote in a Facebook post. "He will never be forgotten and always will be missed."

Police say White's truck crossed over the double yellow line, left the roadway and hit another truck. After crashing into a utility poll, White's truck overturned back onto the highway.

White died at the scene, police said. The driver in the other truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.