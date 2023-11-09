Local news legend Curtis Crutchfield retiring from Prince George's CTV

Curtis Crutchfield, the news director of Prince George’s County Community Television, is retiring after working for the public access station for more than three decades.

Crutchfield told News4 he's ready to take a much-needed break.

"I’m thinking that stress-wise it’s going to go down like a hundred percent," he said.

His reporters and photographers go out on stories every day, focusing on issues in Prince George’s County and the Maryland General Assembly.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Crutchfield leaves behind a legacy of opportunity for young and aspiring journalists. A wall of fame in the newsroom showcases just some of the dozens of journalists who’ve worked at CTV over the decades, including myself and News4's Megan McGrath.

Many who got their start at CTV have gotten jobs across the country at both affiliate stations and the network level.

"My method, rather, has been to prod, to encourage, to chastise. Sometimes I've been a little harsh," Crutchfield admitted.

He's given many young people their first jobs in the business.

Simon Buggs is a Bowie State graduate and sports reporter at CTV hoping to one day end up at ESPN.

"I’ve learned how to do camera work, learn how to put highlight reels together, how to conduct interviews," Buggs said. "My experience here has been great so far."

CTV, a nonprofit, is like a like a small-market station, but with big-market news close to the nation’s capital.

"I want reporters who are fast with their work, aggressive, assertive and persistant," Crutchfield said.

Crutchfield started as a reporter at CTV, thinking he’d only stay a couple of years.

Thirty-three years later, he’s leaving with a sense of pride.

"Do we do a good job, great job everyday? No. Do we make mistakes? Everyone makes mistakes, but you need the media," he said.

CTV hasn't yet named a replacement for Crutchfield.

News4 has partnered with CTV over the years and Crutchfield worked at News4 for a brief time.