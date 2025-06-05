Local family frantically searches for missing mother of 2

A local family is frantically searching for a 40 year old mother of two who disappeared Friday morning. D.C. police are referring to her as a “critical missing person.”

Ana Cecelia Escobar-Arevalo was last seen Friday around 7 a.m. in the 5800 block of 8th Street Northeast, not far from the Prince George’s County line.

Her husband is putting up missing person flyers in various neighborhoods, including Columbia Heights in Northwest D.C.

“My family, my kids, her family, we are worried,” said Escobar-Arevalo’s husband, Hugo Pérez. “We really need everybody’s help.”

Pérez said he’s called hospitals and walked into fire stations asking if there was a crash involving Escobar-Arevalo and the 2008 Honda CRV with DC tags EB-2261 that she was driving.

He said he harbors a fear that Escobar-Arevalo, whom he says was born in El Salvador and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, may have been picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and be unable to communicate. He said he did contact the agency and was told she did not appear in their detention records.

Escobar-Arevalo is 5 foot 5 inches and 142 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is being asked to call D.C. police.