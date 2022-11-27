Montgomery County

Live Video: Small Plane Dangles From Power Transmission Tower in Montgomery County

Two people are onboard the plane that is dangling about 100 feet from the ground. The crash has knocked out power for 85,000 customers, PEPCO said

By Briana Trujillo

A small plane with two people aboard slammed into a power transmission tower in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday evening, authorities said. Two people were left stranded in the crumpled aircraft 100 feet from the ground and the crash left large swaths of the county without power.

The single-engine Mooney M20J plane crashed into PEPCO electricity transmission wires near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m., the FAA and Montgomery County authorities said.

The passengers were not hurt but are stuck in the plane that is wedged into the transmission tower, authorities said.

The aerial lines are still live, authorities said. The collision, however, damaged some of the lines leaving 85,000 customers without electricity, PEPCO said.

The fire department urged the community to stay away because the area is very dangerous. Rescuers are working to determine how to rescue the plane's occupants.

The FAA said the plane departed the Westchester County Airport in White Plaines, New York. The intended destination was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Countyplane crash
