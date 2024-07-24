Live updates: Protesters march through DC as Israel's Netanyahu addresses Congress

What to Know Thousands of protesters descended on D.C., chanting “Free, Free Palestine” as some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu's speech.

U.S. Capitol Police deployed pepper spray on protesters condemning Israel’s war in Gaza on Wednesday as a large crowd marched toward the Capitol amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address to Congress.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a post on X: “Part of the crowd has started to become violent at First Street and Constitution Avenue, NW. The crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line. We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line.”