Israel-Hamas War
Live Updates

Live updates: Protesters march through DC as Israel's Netanyahu addresses Congress

Thousands of protesters descended on D.C., chanting “Free, Free Palestine” as some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu's speech

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter, Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Thousands of protesters descended on D.C., chanting “Free, Free Palestine” as some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu's speech.
  • Police wearing gas masks blocked the crowd – which was calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians – from getting closer to the Capitol.
  • U.S. Capitol Police said part of the crowd "has started to become violent" at First Street and Constitution Avenue NW. "We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line," police said

U.S. Capitol Police deployed pepper spray on protesters condemning Israel’s war in Gaza on Wednesday as a large crowd marched toward the Capitol amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address to Congress.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Thousands of protesters descended on D.C., chanting “Free, Free Palestine” as some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu's speech. Police wearing gas masks blocked the crowd – which was calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians – from getting closer to the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a post on X: “Part of the crowd has started to become violent at First Street and Constitution Avenue, NW. The crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line. We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarWashington DCProtests
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Money Report
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us