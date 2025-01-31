Potomac Crash
Live Updates

Live updates: Black boxes recovered, victims remembered in Potomac River air crash

A large search-and-rescue effort has turned into a recovery mission for 67 people presumed dead after an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River.

By Andrea Swalec, Gina Cook, Drew Wilder and NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A regional jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard and an Army helicopter with three crew members aboard collided midair about 9 p.m. ET Wednesday.
  • PSA Airlines was operating the jet as American Airlines Flight 5342. It departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching Reagan Washington National Airport in Northern Virginia before the crash.
  • We're starting to learn more about those lost, including American figure skaters, coaches and family members on their way home from a camp in Wichita, according to U.S. Figure Skating.
  • D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said he did not expect to find survivors. As of last night, an estimated 40 bodies had been recovered from the Potomac River.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board said crews recovered the passenger plane's two black boxes.
  • It's not clear what caused the crash. It was a clear night, and Army officials said the helicopter crew was experienced flying in the area.
  • The tragedy spotlights concerns about an air traffic controller shortage and congestion at DCA.

Recovery operations are continuing into Friday after an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.

This article tagged under:

Potomac CrashWashington DCNorthern VirginiaTransportationPotomac River
