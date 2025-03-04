U.S. Capitol Police will temporarily close roads Tuesday around the Capitol as President Donald Trump prepares to give an address before a joint session of Congress.

Police released this list of road closures.

United States Capitol Police United States Capitol Police

The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 12:01 a.m. until the end of the event:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW

The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the end of the event:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the event:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and 2nd Street NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and 2nd Street SE

First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building Garage entrance and Independence Avenue SW

D Street between First Street NE and 2nd Street NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 7 p.m. until the end of the event:

First Street between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE

D Street between Louisiana Avenue NW and First Street NE

Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE

2nd Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street SW and Washington Avenue SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW

In addition, tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex for passenger loading and unloading Tuesday from 12:01 a.m. to 11 p.m.