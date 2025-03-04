Washington DC

List: Road closures for Trump's address to joint session of Congress

The roads listed will be closed until the end of the joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

By Carissa DiMargo

U.S. Capitol Police will temporarily close roads Tuesday around the Capitol as President Donald Trump prepares to give an address before a joint session of Congress.

Police released this list of road closures.

United States Capitol Police

The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 12:01 a.m. until the end of the event:

  • First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW
  • Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW

The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the end of the event:

  • First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
  • East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the event:

  • Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and 2nd Street NE
  • Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and 2nd Street SE
  • First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
  • First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building Garage entrance and Independence Avenue SW 
  • D Street between First Street NE and 2nd Street NE
  • Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE
  • New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 7 p.m. until the end of the event:

  • First Street between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE
  • D Street between Louisiana Avenue NW and First Street NE
  • Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE
  • 2nd Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
  • Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
  • First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
  • Independence Avenue between 3rd Street SW and Washington Avenue SW
  • Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW
  • 2nd Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW

In addition, tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex for passenger loading and unloading Tuesday from 12:01 a.m. to  11 p.m.

