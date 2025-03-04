U.S. Capitol Police will temporarily close roads Tuesday around the Capitol as President Donald Trump prepares to give an address before a joint session of Congress.
Police released this list of road closures.
The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 12:01 a.m. until the end of the event:
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW
- Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW
The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the end of the event:
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
- East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street
The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the event:
- Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and 2nd Street NE
- Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and 2nd Street SE
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building Garage entrance and Independence Avenue SW
- D Street between First Street NE and 2nd Street NE
- Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE
- New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW
The following roads will be closed to the public Tuesday from 7 p.m. until the end of the event:
- First Street between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE
- D Street between Louisiana Avenue NW and First Street NE
- Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE
- 2nd Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
- Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- Independence Avenue between 3rd Street SW and Washington Avenue SW
- Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW
- 2nd Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW
In addition, tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex for passenger loading and unloading Tuesday from 12:01 a.m. to 11 p.m.