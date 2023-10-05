List: Road closures for Sunday's Army Ten-Miler

The Army Ten-Miler returns this Sunday, but it's not just runners and other competitors who should be aware. The race also will bring road closures to both the District and Arlington, Virginia.

Sunday's race is set to begin at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110. Participants will cross the Key Bridge into D.C. and pass iconic sites, including the Lincoln Memorial; Korean War Memorial; Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the Washington Monument.

They'll return to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge, using the northbound HOV lanes of Interstate 395, before crossing the finish line at the Pentagon reservation.

Spectators:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Spectators will be able to take free express shuttle buses between the Pentagon's north and south lots. Race officials said the best spectator locations include the Key Bridge, Independence Avenue, Army Navy Drive, S. Eads Street close to the finish line, and of course, the finish line itself.

Metro:

The Pentagon and Pentagon City stations on the Blue and Yellow lines are closest to the start and finish lines.

Metro will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, but Blue Line trains will bypass the Pentagon station between 7 and 8 a.m. Riders can exit via the Pentagon City station during that time.

Road closures:

Roads and even some bridges will be closed Sunday morning into early afternoon. Expect closures around the Pentagon, Crystal City and Rosslyn in Arlington, as well as in the District.

Arlington County and D.C. officials both shared lists of closures:

Arlington, 5 a.m. – 9 a.m.:

Army Navy Drive, between the Pentagon City mall garage entrance and S. Hayes Street (the garage will remain accessible)

Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to S. Fern Street

S. Fern Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive

Exit 8A on southbound I-395

Arlington, 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.:

Wilson Boulevard eastbound, from N. Kent Street to Route 110 (southbound traffic from Arlington Ridge Road and N. Kent Street will be able to travel west on Wilson Boulevard)

Interstate 66 westbound from Washington, D.C., to Exit 73

Washington, D.C., 5 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

Key Bridge

Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

Washington, D.C., 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

Whitehurst Freeway from the Key Bridge to 27th Street NW

Potomac River Freeway from 27th Street NW to Ohio Drive SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 7th Street SW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to G Street SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue SW

Arlington, 5 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.:

Army Navy Drive, from S. Fern Street to 12th Street S. (traffic from northbound S. Fern Street will be able to travel west on Army Navy Drive after about 9 a.m.)

S. Eads Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive (traffic coming from residences or hotels in the area will be allowed to travel south on S. Eads Street via 11th Street S.)

S. Eads Street, from Army Navy Drive into the Pentagon reservation/northbound I-395 HOV lanes

Exit 10A on northbound I-395 (access to the George Washington Memorial Parkway will remain open)

Exit 10A on southbound I-395

Exit 9 on southbound I-395

Exit 8B on southbound I-395

I-395 northbound HOV exit to Pentagon City/S. Eads Street

I-395 northbound HOV from Crystal City to the 14th Street Bridge

I-395 southbound HOV exit to S. Eads Street / Pentagon South parking

Arlington, 5 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Route 110 in both directions, between Rosslyn and Crystal City

Exit 75 on eastbound I-66

Arlington, 7:45 a.m. – 10 a.m.:

N. Lynn Street, from the top of the ramp at westbound I-66 (Exit 73) to the Key Bridge (northbound N. Lynn Street traffic will be diverted west on Langston Boulevard)

Fort Myer Drive from the Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

Arlington, 7:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.:

12th Street S., between S. Eads Street and Long Bridge Drive (residents will be permitted to access the garages on 12th Street S.)

Long Bridge Drive, between 12th Street S. and Boundary Channel Drive

Arlington, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.:

Exit 8C on southbound I-395

D.C. police said street closures and listed times are subject to change based on conditions.

Police also said people should expect parking restrictions and should obey "emergency — no parking" signs. Any vehicles parked in those areas will be ticketed and towed, police said.