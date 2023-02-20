National Park Service

Lincoln Memorial Getting New Exhibit and Upgrades: NPS

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington

A new immersive museum and additional upgrades are coming to the Lincoln Memorial, the National Park Service announced in a release Monday.

The new exhibit will be at the base of the memorial known as the undercroft. The project includes new restrooms, a larger bookstore and a refurbished elevator.

The memorial will remain open to the public during the renovation. The undercroft and the current basement exhibit will close to the public this spring.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Construction on the nearly $69 million project is expected to begin in March and be completed in 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of American independence.

This is a developing story.

Things to Do DC Feb 18

What's on George Washington's Bookshelf? Visit His Library on Presidents Day to Find Out

Washington DC Feb 16

The Weekend Scene: Mardi Gras ‘Bon Temps,' Presidents Day Parade and More Things to Do Around DC

This article tagged under:

National Park ServiceLincoln Memorial
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us