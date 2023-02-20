Lincoln Memorial Getting New Exhibit and Upgrades: NPS

A new immersive museum and additional upgrades are coming to the Lincoln Memorial, the National Park Service announced in a release Monday.

The new exhibit will be at the base of the memorial known as the undercroft. The project includes new restrooms, a larger bookstore and a refurbished elevator.

JUST IN: The National Park Service has awarded a contract to add an immersive museum beneath the Lincoln Memorial and other upgrades to the visitor experience. Construction expected to begin in March with completion targeted for 2026. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/FulLbfousj — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) February 20, 2023

The memorial will remain open to the public during the renovation. The undercroft and the current basement exhibit will close to the public this spring.

Construction on the nearly $69 million project is expected to begin in March and be completed in 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of American independence.

This is a developing story.