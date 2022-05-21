Lincoln Memorial Closed After Grads Leave Broken Bottles, Spilled Alcohol: Officials

The Lincoln Memorial was closed to the public Saturday after celebrating university graduates left a mess on the steps of the monument, National Park Service officials said.

“Litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne” were seen the morning after the unofficial gathering, NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst said.

He said the graduates were from a local university but didn’t publicly name which school. News4 has sought further comment from university officials.

No arrests or citations have been made, Litterst said. Consuming alcohol is not allowed on the National Mall.

The closure comes one day before the Lincoln Memorial’s centennial celebration. The monument is set to reopen once it’s clean and safe, Litterst said.

No changes have been announced for Sunday's centennial.

