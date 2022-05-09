Goldfish crackers

Limited Edition Old Bay Goldfish Hit Shelves

Goldfish crackers is teaming up with Old Bay to deliver a "one-of-a-kind" snacking experience just in time for summer

By Amanda Hernandez

Old Bay Goldfish

Goldfish crackers is partnering with Old Bay for a new "bold" and "zesty" limited-edition snack just in time for summer.

The limited-edition Old Bay seasoned Goldfish snack is now available, according to a news release.

The crackers are seasoned with Old Bay's popular spice blend that includes black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes, which "creates a bold, savory taste."

“What I find most exciting about this partnership is that once again Goldfish is showing up for our flavor enthusiasts in a big, bold way,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbells Snacks, in the news release.

“Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish harnesses the fandom of two iconic brands and brings consumers a new way to experience their favorite zesty flavor on their beloved fish-shaped cracker, just in time for summer," the release continued.

The launch of these latest Goldfish crackers marks the second collaboration between Goldfish and McCormick & Company.

