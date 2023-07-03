‘Like seeing LeBron James very early': Maryland teen sprinter breaking world records

A 15-year-old sprinter at a Maryland school is breaking world records and already has a national championship under his belt.

Quincy Wilson just finished his freshman year at the Bullis School in Potomac. Track and field coach Joe Lee called him a major talent.

“I hate to put these comparisons out there because I don’t want to put pressure on him, but it’s like seeing LeBron James very early,” he said.

Wilson’s times are so fast, he’s already competing against college athletes. Later this week, he’ll compete in the USA Track and Field Under 20 Outdoor Championships. He won the indoor national championship in the 400 meters. He holds the world records for his age group in the 300s, 400s, 500s and 600s indoors.

“I don’t think there’s such thing as a peak if you keep working as hard as you can,” Quincy said.

News4 caught up with him at one of his final practices before he headed to the championships in Eugene, Oregon. He’ll compete on Friday against the best young runners in the country, most of whom are high school seniors and competitive college athletes. The finals are Saturday.

Based on his qualifying times, Lee said Quincy has a real shot at breaking another world record. He faces one hurdle, though: “He’s not old enough if he does make the team to compete for Team USA,” Lee said.

Even if Quincy places high enough to make the national team, the minimum age for the world championships is 16.

Just getting there, though, is a huge win, Lee said.

“He doesn’t believe there is a limit to what he can do, so why stop him?” he said.