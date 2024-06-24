‘Like a gunshot': Woman narrowly misses being struck by object while driving SUV

A northern Virginia woman says she is thankful to be alive after a rock or object struck her SUV as she drove on Kenilworth Avenue last Tuesday night.

Lauren Gardiner says she feels lucky to be alive and uninjured but is also frustrated that the Metropolitan Police Department has informed her they cannot investigate the incident as a crime.

Gardiner and a friend were returning to Virginia from Maryland around 11:30 p.m. when they heard a loud sound and felt a strong impact.

"The sound that it made hitting my car was almost like a gunshot, and it put me in shock," Gardiner said. "My body froze in the moment. I really didn’t know what to do but just wanted to be safe, so I hung onto the steering wheel."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The 19-year-old immediately took the first exit she could find.

"I set foot out of the car and just broke down, seeing all the damage it did," Gardiner recalled.

In addition to smashed window frame and windshield, the top part roof control popped out of the car.

Gardiner believes the object was thrown from an overpass, most likely the one at Eastern Avenue.

Still shaken, Gardiner drove home and contacted D.C. police the following morning. An officer called back on Thursday, asking for more details but explained there would be no criminal investigation without an eyewitness to the incident.

"She said I needed to have had someone see someone throw the rock or I saw someone throw the rock," Gardiner said the officer told her. "That made me very angry at the moment because it was 11:30 at night, pitch black and I was driving. I had to focus on the road, so I didn’t really look up at overpasses or walls next to me."

When News4 investigated the Eastern Avenue overpass area, they found rock-like chunks of concrete easily accessible on the side guardrail, high above the road. There is also a camera in the area, but Gardiner says police told her they would not be checking the footage.

She is concerned that such an incident could happen again, potentially with more tragic consequences.

At a local body shop, Gardiner was told that if the object had hit just two inches lower, either on the roof or on the driver’s side, she and her friend could have been seriously injured or killed.

News4 reached out to D.C. police, who reported they have not been able to locate a record of Gardiner’s complaint, but will continue to investigate.

To warn others, Gardiner posted her story on the social networking service Nextdoor. She says it will be some time before she feels ready to drive again.

The damage to Gardiner’s SUV is estimated at $5,000.