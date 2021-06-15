Montgomery County

Lightning Sparked Fire That Displaced Maryland Family: Firefighters

Firefighters reported two homes struck by lightning during strong storms in Montgomery County, Maryland

By Sophia Barnes

fire in maryland
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

A lightning strike likely sparked a fire that engulfed a Maryland home, forcing out a family, firefighters say.

The two-alarm blaze broke out amid strong thunderstorms Monday night, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The home on Sweet Cherry Lane in Damascus was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, authorities said.

One firefighter got a minor injury, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Local

White House 1 hour ago

White House to Host July 4 ‘Independence From Virus' Bash

missing 9 hours ago

Police Suspect Foul Play After Woman, Last Seen Grocery Shopping, Disappears From Lorton

The heat damaged neighboring homes.

Lightning struck another home in Potomac, Maryland, on Monday night. The fire alarm went off, but there was no blaze, authorities said.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Countyfirefighters
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us