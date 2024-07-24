‘Lift the siege on Gaza': DC sees major protests, road closures ahead of Netanyahu speech

Protesters condemning Israel's war in Gaza descended on D.C. on Wednesday, denouncing Israel's war in Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hours before he was set to address members of Congress.

Protesters waving Palestinian flags and carrying signs that read “Arrest Netanyahu,” “Lift the siege on Gaza” and “End all US aid to Israel” shouted “Free, free Palestine" and began marching toward the Capitol a day after a sit-in at a congressional office building that ended with multiple arrests.

Drivers are advised to expect major rolling road closures, including near the Capitol and of the 12th Street Tunnel.

A diverse group of protesters from across the country were expected to encircle the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Protest leaders said six intersections leading to the Capitol have been “claimed by the Palestinian people.” Organizers had said in advance that they would try to block Netanyahu's route to the building.

Police forcibly removed from the street protesters who were trying to block one intersection.

After blocking a nearby intersection, protesters repeatedly chanted, “Shut it down!” as they marched behind a banner that said “Globalize the student intifada.”

“Bibi, Bibi, We’re not done! The intifada has just begun!” they shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. Other protesters chanted, “Netanyahu, you can't hide. You're committing genocide."

Zeina Hutchinson, director of development for the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee, read off the names of several Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military.

“We protest this homicidal maniac, his supporters and his enablers,” she shouted from the stage. “And we demand his arrest.”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the U.S. Capitol before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Some of the demonstrations have condemned Israel, but others have expressed support while pressing Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal in the war with Hamas and bring home the hostages still being held by the militant group.

Several protesters erected a large effigy of Netanyahu with devil horns and blood dripping from its mouth.

Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested on Capitol Hill on Tuesday

The Capitol Police said about 200 people were arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from the sit-in at the Cannon House Office Building. Jewish Voice for Peace said many more than that were arrested, rabbis among them.

Police have significantly boosted security around the Capitol and closed multiple roads for most of the week. Workers erected a black metal fence around the White House on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of protesters rallied outside Netanyahu's hotel Monday evening after his arrival in Washington, and on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators staged a flashmob-style protest in the Cannon building, which houses offices of House members.

Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, protesters wearing red T-shirts that read “Not In Our Name” took over the building's rotunda, sat on the floor, unfurled signs and chanted “Let Gaza Live!”

After about a half-hour of protesters' clapping and chanting, officers from the Capitol Police issued several warnings, then began arresting demonstrators — binding their hands with zip ties and leading them away one by one.

“I am the daughter of Holocaust survivors, and I know what a Holocaust looks like,” said Jane Hirschmann, a native of Saugerties, New York, who drove down for the protest along with her two daughters — both of whom were arrested. “When we say ‘Never Again,’ we mean never for anybody.”

The demonstrators turned much of their ire on the Biden administration, demanding that the president immediately cease all arms shipments to Israel.

“We’re not focusing on Netanyahu. He’s just a symptom,” Hirschmann said. “But how can (Biden) be calling for a cease-fire when he’s sending them bombs and planes?”

Hundreds surrounded the White House on Saturday to call for the end of the war in Gaza.

Congressman calls for help as demonstrators try to “force entry into the office’

Mitchell Rivard, chief of staff for Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said his office called for Capitol Police intervention after the demonstrators “became disruptive, violently beating on the office doors, shouting loudly and attempting to force entry into the office.”

Kildee later told The Associated Press that he was confused why his office was targeted, given that he had voted against a massive supplemental military aid package to Israel earlier this year.

Families of some of the remaining hostages held a protest vigil Tuesday evening on the National Mall, demanding that Netanyahu come to terms with Hamas and bring home the approximately 120 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza.

About 150 people wearing yellow shirts that read “Seal the Deal NOW!” chanted “Bring them home” and listened to testimonials from relatives and former hostages. The demonstrators applauded when Biden's name was mentioned, but several criticized Netanyahu — known by his nickname “Bibi” — on the belief that he was dragging his feet or playing hardball on a proposed cease-fire deal that would return all of the hostages.

“I'm begging Bibi — there's a deal on the table and you have to take it,” said Aviva Siegel, 63, who spent 51 days in captivity and whose husband, Keith, remains a hostage. “I want Bibi to look in my eyes and tell me one thing: that Keith is coming home.”

Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet Thursday, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity before a White House announcement. Vice President Kamala Harris will also meet Netanyahu separately that day.

Harris, as Senate president, would normally sit behind foreign leaders addressing Congress, but she will be away Wednesday, on an Indianapolis trip scheduled before Biden withdrew his reelection bid, which made her the likely Democratic presidential candidate.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he would meet with Netanyahu on Friday.

News4's Derrick Ward has everything you need to know about security and road closures ahead of Netanyahu's address to Congress.

Here’s full info on DC road closures all week during Netanyahu’s visit

Drivers are advised to expect rolling road closures that change as demonstrators' locations change.

The following streets will be posted as "Emergency: No Parking" Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 3rd Street NW

Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 3rd Street SW

Maryland Avenue between Independence Avenue and 3rd Street SW

3rd Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Jefferson Drive NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street

Madison Drive NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street

The following street will be closed to vehicles Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street NW

Any vehicles parked in violation of "no parking" signs will be ticketed and towed.

The following streets are posted as "Emergency: No Parking" through Saturday at 3 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue NW

Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street NW

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to K Street NW

2600 block of I Street NW

The following streets are closed to vehicles through Friday, July 26 at 6 a.m.:

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue NW to South Potomac River Freeway

Virginia Avenue NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue NW (eastbound lanes)

Jamal Khashoggi Way (southbound lanes) from Virginia Avenue NW to F Street NW

F Street, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue NW to K Street NW

2600 block of I Street NW

The ramp to 27th Street from northbound Potomac River Freeway

All traffic traveling south on Rock Creek Parkway will be diverted east on I Street from Virginia Avenue NW to Potomac River Freeway. Westbound traffic on Virginia Avenue NW will be able to turn north on Rock Creek Parkway. All traffic from Ohio Drive SW will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.