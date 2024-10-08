Northern Virginia

Life sentence handed down in Arlington fatal stabbing

The sentencing of Alimany Fornah for murdering ex-girlfriend Shontae Crawford focused on the life she lived.

By Jordan Young

A police unit stops at the scene of an incident.

A man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in an Arlington apartment building in June 2023.

Alimamy Fornah was convicted in June of first-degree murder for killing 37-year-old Shontae Crawford. Fornah stabbed Crawford in the neck after an argument in the apartment they shared, according to police. They were already separated at the time, and Crawford was pregnant with the child of her new boyfriend, Michael Webb.

The sentencing hearing Sunday included what the Commonwealth Attorney's office called a "powerful" victim impact testimony from Crawford's sister.

The hearing was centered on the life Crawford lived rather than the grusome nature of her death, said the Commonwealth Attorney's Office in a release.

“Even though she suffered years of abuse from Mr. Fornah, she was a beloved sister, mother, and friend,” said the release. “She brightened every room and uplifted those around her in little moments like replicating TikTok dance moves and doing photoshoots in grocery stores. She was always surrounded by her loved ones but lived for her son, who carries a heart as big as hers.”

