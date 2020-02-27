Local
Virginia Beach

License Plate to Honor Virginia Beach Shooting Victims

The "VB Strong" license plate will become available after 450 people apply and pay a fee for them.

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – JUNE 05: A memorial honoring the victims of the June 1 Virginia Beach shooting stands near the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on June 5, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Eleven city employees and one private contractor were shot to death Friday in the Municipal Center Operations building by engineer DeWayne Craddock who had worked for the city for 15 years.

Virginia lawmakers have passed legislation that will create a new license plate with the slogan “VB Strong,” honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Bill DeSteph passed unanimously out of both chambers and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature, The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday.

The plates won’t be available until 450 people apply for them and pay a $10 fee that goes toward Department of Motor Vehicles operations by Nov. 20.

“It was a horrific tragedy, and we felt like this was just one way that people could help memorialize the event and ensure that people know that the tragic events that occurred that day are not going to be forgotten,” said Scott Humphrey, a legislative aide for DeSteph’s office.

The DMV offers more than 250 specialty license plates.

