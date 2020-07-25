Library of Congress Fall Book Festival Moves Online, Will Feature Over 120 Writers

The Library of Congress will hold its 20th annual National Book Festival online with over 120 writers, poets and artists in September.

The three day event, from September 25 to 27, will feature on-demand videos, live author chats and discussions about the various pieces of work showcased at the festival. Book buying options will still be available through the festival's partner Politics and Prose.

A new component to this year's festival will be the opportunity to discuss works related to timely topics. Attendees can follow along with three threads to engage in the different subjects. The three themes will focus on women, Black voices and issues of democracy.

Some of the highlighted authors will include former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on her memoir, “Hell and Other Destinations,” Parker Curry and her mother, Jessica Curry, on their book, “Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment,” about a visit to the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and viewing a portrait of first lady Michelle Obama, and Melinda Gates on her new book, “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World.”

Authors Ibram X. Kendi and Saeed Jones, who were thrust into the national spotlight for their works on anti-racism and ways to confront racism in America, will also be a part of the festival talking about their books.

The full list of authors spanning genres and age groups can be found at the Library of Congress's website.