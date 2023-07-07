New Bedford

Library book a century overdue returned to Massachusetts Library

According to the stamps on the book's card, it was last checked out in 1907

By Thea DiGiammerino

New Bedford Free Public Library

Better late than never! That was the sentiment when West Virginia University’s Rare Books Curator came across an interesting donation last month.

The book, “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” by James Clerk Maxwell, was marked as part of the New Bedford Free Public Library's collection. According to the accompanying note from West Virginia, it was last checked out in 1907.

The university sent it home to New Bedford, which identified it as part of its Special Collection.

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
