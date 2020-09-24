Letterman Jackets for Special Olympians Stolen in DC

Letterman jackets intended for special Olympians were stolen from the coach’s car.

Byron Coleman, who coaches special Olympians at H.D. Woodson High School, got the jackets for his athletes to celebrate a hard year of work made even more challenging by the pandemic.

Saturday before a barbecue with the athletes, the coach's car was broken into outside of a Safeway store along Minnesota Avenue SE and the dozen jackets were stolen.

“They finished out the year doing distance learning, not being able to come together, but we finished out strong and we still managed to get a couple of championships under our belt,” Coleman said. “So they worked hard for it. It wasn’t something we promoted to them, but it was an incentive that we did want to add to the end of the year.

Coleman started a GoFundMe campaign to replace them.