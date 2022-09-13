Letter Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint in Southeast DC

A letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, authorities said. The thief took the worker’s keys, sources told News4.

The letter carrier was in the 1100 block of K Street SE, north of Southeast Boulevard, when someone approached him, flashed a gun and demanded property, D.C. police and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said.

Law enforcement sources told News4 the thief took the letter carrier’s keys, which likely included a key used to open mailboxes.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Postal workers in the D.C. area and across the country have repeatedly been targeted for the “arrow keys” they carry. The keys can open mailboxes and provide access to checks that crooks can steal, wash and cash online for higher amounts, as News4 has reported.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The letter carrier robbed Monday was not hurt, police and USPIS said.

Police could be seen in the area hours later.