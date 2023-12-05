Less than half of chronically truant DC students referred for help

As the number of young people victimized by or charged with crimes in D.C., the number of D.C. students who are chronically truant is in the tens of thousands, but less than half were referred to other agencies for help last year.

According to a new report by D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education, while truancy slightly decreased in the past year there were still almost 30,000 students of all ages who were chronically truant last year, meaning they missed at least 15 days without an excuse.

“We know we're in a very, very difficult situation,” Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said. “We were, like everyone else across the country, really devastated that both chronic absenteeism and truancy went up during and just post the pandemic across the country.”

D.C. law requires schools intervene when students miss that much class time and develop a plan to get them back on track and, in some cases, refer the students to other agencies, including Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA), the courts, and the attorney general. But News4 found less than half of those students eligible were referred to other agencies.

Students between ages 5 and 13 are to be referred to CFSA. Of 19,221 students eligible for referral last year, only 8,067 were referred.

Of the thousands of chronically truant students referred last year, only 237 were enrolled to CFSA’s truancy prevention program, a spokesperson told News4. In 219 cases, the parents were investigated for neglect.

As for the older students, those 13 and over are to be referred to Court Social Services, which then decides which students to refer to the D.C. attorney general for further action, including possible prosecution. Last year, of 7,729 eligible for court referral, about 50% of those were referred to courts. Only 288 were referred to the attorney general. Sixty of those students were placed in a diversion program, and none was prosecuted.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s juvenile justice advisory group has recommended against criminal prosecutions for truancy.

Kihn said more truant students need to be referred to other agencies, but all the agencies need to do a better job of working together in in developing programs.

D.C. Public Schools declined News4’s requests for an interview about the truancy numbers.