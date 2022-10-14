gun violence

Less Than a Mile Apart: 15-Year-Old Killed, Father Beaten to Death a Year Apart in DC

By NBCWashington Staff

Andre Robertson Jr.

The father of a teenage boy shot to death on a porch in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon was beaten to death less than a mile away a year ago, News4 confirmed.

Andre Robertson Jr., 15, was shot while on a porch in the 500 block of 48th Place NE after 3:30 p.m. when three people got out of a gold sedan and opened fire, police said. Robertson was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Andre’s 33-year-old father died after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace NE on Oct. 1, 2021.

D.C. police identified the teenage victim from Thursday's fatal shooting on a porch just yards from a school. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.
His cousin, 28-year-old Darius Robertson, was charged in December, accused of beating the elder Andre Robertson with a pistol in a drug-fueled dispute. He remains in custody on second-degree murder charges. A second man was later indicted on murder charges in that assault.

Sixth District Cmdr. Darnel Robinson said Thursday the shooting appears to be targeted, but police were still trying to confirm that.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.

Police found the sedan burned in Prince George's County, Maryland, but the suspects have not been located.

Correction (Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:52 p.m. EST): This article has been updated to reflect that the two deaths did not take place in the same neighborhood, but nearby.

