Leon Harris to ‘Take Some Time Away' Following DUI Arrest

News4 anchor Leon Harris says he's taking time away following a car crash last month that led to his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

"I have decided to take some time away to deal with an issue that took me a long time to accept. I am thankful to everyone for their support and understanding. I’m sorry to those I have hurt or let down. I hope to return as a healthier person," Harris said in a statement provided to NBC4 on Monday.

Harris failed a field sobriety test following a three-car crash at Bradley Boulevard and River Road in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Jan. 29, according to court documents. Authorities said Harris tried to leave the scene following the crash and ultimately was arrested. He faces nine charges including DUI and DWI – both misdemeanors.

NBC4 removed Harris from his newscast anchoring duties after his arrest. He will remain off the air as the investigation continues.