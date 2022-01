Leon Harris, an anchor at News4, was arrested Saturday following a two-car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Harris was driving along River Road when his vehicle struck another car Saturday evening, police said. Following the crash, police charged Harris with driving under the influence.

News4 is working to gain more information from police and will provide an update when we know more.

We've reached out to Harris for comment.

Harris will not appear on-air as the investigation continues.