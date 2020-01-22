Maryland

Legendary DeMatha Coach Morgan Wootten Dies at 88

Wootten, the first high school coach inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, led the Catholic school team from Prince George's County, Maryland, to more than 30 conference championships

By Sophia Barnes

HYATTSVILLE, MD – JANUARY 26:
Coach Morgan Wootten led the DeMatha High School Stags during 1965 game in which DeMatha upset New York City’s Power Memorial and Kareem Abdul Jabber (then Lew Alcindor) in high school boys basketball. The event sold out Cole Field House at the University of Maryland. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

DeMatha Catholic High School coach Morgan Wootten, considered the most successful high school basketball coach in the sport's history, died Tuesday. He was 88.

DeMatha High School shared the Wootten family's announcement on Twitter, saying the coach was surrounded by friends and family at the end.

DeMatha says funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

Wootten was the first high school coach inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000, after more than four decades coaching his team.

Wootten coached at DeMatha from 1956 to 2002, pushing his team to more than 1,200 victories and sending a dozen players on to the NBA, according to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

DeMatha won more than 30 conference championships under Wootten's leadership.

The week of Wootten's death, his family announced he was in hospice care and asked for those he impacted to send him a message.

After his death, remembrances poured in online.

"He will forever be 'Coach' to all of us," current DeMatha basketball coach Mike Jones said.

