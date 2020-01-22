Legendary DeMatha Coach Morgan Wootten Dies at 88

DeMatha Catholic High School coach Morgan Wootten, considered the most successful high school basketball coach in the sport's history, died Tuesday. He was 88.

DeMatha High School shared the Wootten family's announcement on Twitter, saying the coach was surrounded by friends and family at the end.

The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away yesterday evening at 9:50pm. Morgan was surrounded by his family in prayer and passed away peacefully as he wished. — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 22, 2020

DeMatha says funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

Wootten was the first high school coach inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000, after more than four decades coaching his team.

Wootten coached at DeMatha from 1956 to 2002, pushing his team to more than 1,200 victories and sending a dozen players on to the NBA, according to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

DeMatha won more than 30 conference championships under Wootten's leadership.

The week of Wootten's death, his family announced he was in hospice care and asked for those he impacted to send him a message.

After his death, remembrances poured in online.

"He will forever be 'Coach' to all of us," current DeMatha basketball coach Mike Jones said.

Morgan was asked in 1988 about his legacy. His response:



“I would like to be remembered as a good husband, a good father, a good teacher and a person who really cared about other people.”



Mission accomplished Coach. pic.twitter.com/giqbC7NGDL — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 22, 2020

