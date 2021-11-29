Langston Golf Course

Lee Elder Had Lasting Impact on DC Golf Community

By Pat Collins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lee Elder, the first Black professional golfer to play in the Masters, lived in the District for 25 years and managed Langston Golf Course. Elder has died at 87.

Many Black golfers learned to play and love the game at Langston, and Elder was one of the men who led the way.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Lee Elder was Tiger Woods before Tiger Woods,” golfer Greg Kidd said.

Elder worked at Langston in the 1970s and is remembered there for his golfing skills.

Local

The News4 Rundown 49 mins ago

Omicron, Black Friday and Remembering Lee Elder: The News4 Rundown

COVID-19 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Pills Show Promise, Doctors Say

“He was the most amazing ball striker you would ever want to see,” golfer Ernie Andrews said.

As his wins and awards mounted, Elder never forgot Langston.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“He would try to look out for people,” Andrews said. “I think he had a mission in mind to represent the Black community, which he did.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser designated April 10, 2021, Lee Elder Day in the city of Washington.

“Every African American who plays golf is going to miss him,” golfer Wilbert Cunningham said.

This article tagged under:

Langston Golf CourseLee Elder
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us