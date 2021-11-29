Lee Elder Had Lasting Impact on DC Golf Community

Lee Elder, the first Black professional golfer to play in the Masters, lived in the District for 25 years and managed Langston Golf Course. Elder has died at 87.

Many Black golfers learned to play and love the game at Langston, and Elder was one of the men who led the way.

“Lee Elder was Tiger Woods before Tiger Woods,” golfer Greg Kidd said.

Elder worked at Langston in the 1970s and is remembered there for his golfing skills.

“He was the most amazing ball striker you would ever want to see,” golfer Ernie Andrews said.

As his wins and awards mounted, Elder never forgot Langston.

“He would try to look out for people,” Andrews said. “I think he had a mission in mind to represent the Black community, which he did.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser designated April 10, 2021, Lee Elder Day in the city of Washington.

“Every African American who plays golf is going to miss him,” golfer Wilbert Cunningham said.