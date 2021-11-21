LeBron James ejected after elbowing Isaiah Stewart in face originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers players had to be separated multiple times after Pistons' big man Isaiah Stewart was elbowed in the face by LeBron James.

The incident occurred with about nine minutes left in the third quarter.

James appeared to attempt to box out Stewart on a free throw by Jerami Grant when the elbow occurred.

Stewart fell to the floor and immediately approached James about the play with a bloody cut visible on the right side of his face.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

Pistons players attempted to restrain Stewart as he walked off the court, but the forward fought off multiple coaches and players and charged towards James.

James was ejected for just the second time in his career after the scuffle.

This story will be updated as more information comes out.