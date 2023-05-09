Leaders Show Support for Gas to Electric Switch in Northeast DC

District leaders and community members gathered Monday in Northeast D.C. to demonstrate the benefits of swapping gas appliances with electric alternatives.

The demonstrators showed support for D.C.’s proposed Healthy Homes Act. A program that aims to help lower-income residents move from gas appliances to electric in their homes.

“Some people have said to me, ‘Oh, I hear that you’re going to make people get rid of their gas stove,” resident Rosa Lee said. “We’re not going to make anybody do anything.”

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen spoke in support of the legislation. He said $2 million would be used for a pilot program in River Terrace and Deanwood that would switch out gas stoves and furnaces for electric versions.

“We want to create a system where we as a city are coming in, help them meet the costs,” Allen said. “Help provide the contractor, help provide the appliance and switch those out for families that want to be able to do that, that are lower income.”

Advocates for the act, like Pastor Andre Green believe moving away from gas will help the environment, indoor air quality and health.

“Now, we know the gas industry will say that it hurts business, but we want to say no, it harms our people and its corporate greed,” Green said.

The Healthy Homes Act will not mandate electric appliances, according to Allen.

Instead, Allen said the pilot program will be the first step in helping residents move toward electric energy and ensure communities of color are not left behind.

Nearly 100 people have signed up to testify Tuesday at a public hearing on the legislation. A vote on the legislation is expected in late summer.