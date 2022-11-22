Lawsuit: DC Bike Lanes Create Barriers for People With Mobility Challenges

D.C. is facing a lawsuit as advocates for people with disabilities say some bike lane projects are violating federal law by creating barriers for people with mobility challenges.

Kevin Rogers, who has been using a wheelchair since he was shot when he was 22 years old, says getting around D.C. is dangerous for those with mobility challenges.

“There’s so many people getting killed in the District of Columbia, and I’d like to see that stop,” he said.

He supports a lawsuit filed by disabled community advocates against the District claiming the way some streets have been redesigned with bike lanes – and the lack of accessible parking – violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“I also drive a car, and when I come up here on 17th Street, it’s just like a lot of other areas in the District of Columbia, they do not have no handicapped parking at the entrance of the sidewalk.”

Advocates say if someone needs to get out of a car and into a wheelchair on 17th Street NW, they can be blocked or forced into a bike lane.

“There’s not a single handicap-accessible parking space anywhere as far as you can see in either direction,” said Ed Hanlon of the Dupont East Civic Action Association.

He said the needs of people with disabilities need to be part of the process from start to finish when considering bike lane projects.

“Many of these projects have to be redesigned in order to make them accessible,” Hanlon said. “Some of the projects are already in, like 17th Street, have to be redesigned.”

Tessie Robinson, who uses a walker, decided to get involved in the lawsuit after she fell following a near collision with a bike rider as she was rushing to get to the curb outside her apartment building.

“We have to work together to come with a good solution that will serve all of us,” she said.

Those involved in the lawsuit say they’re not opposed to bike lanes but want to make sure the disabled community is taken into consideration so everyone remains safe.

The D.C. Department of Transportation said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.