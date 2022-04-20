Laurel Officer Shot While Serving Attempted Murder Warrant: Police

A police officer was shot in Laurel, Maryland, while serving a warrant in an attempted murder case, police said.

The Laurel Police Department said officers were trying to carry out a search and arrest warrant in the 100 block of Bryan Court about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A suspect inside a home fired when an emergency response team announced themselves, police said.

One officer was struck and was being treated at a hospital, police said. No further information about their condition or name was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said. No information about their identity was released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooter was the person whom police initially intended to arrest.

Residents in the area can expect a police presence as the investigation continues, police said.

Police said there’s no danger to the public.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Laurel police at 240-278-0758.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.