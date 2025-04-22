Southeast DC

Late-night fire tears through Anacostia rowhouses, displaces 12 people

Neighbors banged on a man's door to warn him of the 14th Street SE fire as he was fast asleep

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twelve people are without homes after an intense fire tore through a pair of rowhouses in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast D.C. late Monday, authorities say.

Video shows flames leaping from the homes on 14th Street SE as more than 100 firefighters responded. No injuries were reported.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The natural gas-fueled fire erupted just before 10 p.m., catching many residents by surprise. Some were fast asleep.

“I heard the banging – bang, bang, bang! So, finally, I opened the door and my neighbor said, ‘Get out! Get out the house!’” resident Rick Dudley said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

His neighbors alerted him to the danger as the fire burned just two doors away. The smoke found its way into his home.

“Great neighbors looked out, banging to get me out of there. I was really asleep,” Dudley said.

The fire spread from the basement of a rowhouse and leapt up to the roof within minutes. Then flames jumped to the homes on either side.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC 1 hour ago

Kristi Noem purse theft suspect was caught on camera – but you won't see him yet

Pope Francis 3 hours ago

DC Catholics mourn Pope Francis with prayers, flowers, bells

“You could feel the fire as soon as I left my door. It was really hot, blazing. The whole back of the house was lit up,” resident Lisa Gomes said.

The fire moved so fast because it was fueled by natural gas, DC Fire and EMS said. The home’s gas meter was in an area engulfed by fire, so crews couldn’t close the valve.

“The fire was being constantly fed by gas. Every time we’d knock the basement fire down, it would reignite because of the gas, and you can’t extinguish it because if you extinguish a gas fire, then you’ve got free-flowing gas and you’ve got a worse situation,” said DC FEMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.

The gas company arrived and shut off the gas from the street, which let firefighters extinguish the fire completely.

Twelve people are searching for somewhere to live, but no one was hurt. The cause is still unknown.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DC
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us