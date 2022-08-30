Late Hyattsville Mayor Accused of Stealing $2.2M From KIPP DC Schools

A federal investigation found that the former mayor of Hyattsville, Maryland, stole more than $2.2 million from KIPP DC Public Charter Schools while working as technology director for the schools, NBC Washington is first to report. Kevin Ward died by suicide in January.

A civil forfeiture lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday accuses Ward of defrauding the school system while he was responsible for buying computers and tablets during the pandemic.

Ward died Jan. 25, 2022, after appearing to have died by suicide, according to officials in Hyattsville, the Prince George’s County community for which he was elected mayor a year earlier.

Federal prosecutors are seeking forfeiture as proceeds of wire fraud and as proceeds of "theft or bribery concerning programs that receive federal funds.” Officials are working to seize two five-acre properties Ward owned in Augusta, West Virginia; four cars including two Teslas and an Alfa Romeo; three Jeeps; a truck; a motorcycle; a camper; art and sports memorabilia.

Ward’s family did not immediately respond to an inquiry, and online court records did not list a lawyer.

KIPP DC said in a statement that they “identified irregularities with select technology purchases made during the rapid shift to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic” during a routine internal review in December 2021 and notified federal prosecutors.

“This federal investigation determined that former KIPP DC senior director of technology Kevin 'Scooter' Ward was responsible for defrauding KIPP DC of $2.2 million intended for student technology devices and services,” the school system's statement said.

KIPP DC has recovered $1 million via insurance so far and is seeking over $800,000 more via the Justice Department’s asset recovery process, the statement said.

“It is our responsibility to our students and our city to steward, use, and protect our public funds, granted for the education of our city’s youth. We have fully cooperated and supported the US Department of Justice investigation and their efforts to pursue resolution of the fraud perpetrated against our organization,” KIPP DC said.

Ward was a husband and father of two who was admired for his leadership in Hyattsville and beyond. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks issued statements in January mourning his death.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

