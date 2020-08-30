Last-Minute Preparations Underway for Virtual Back-to-School

Tens of thousands of children in the D.C. area will go back to school Monday — but this fall, the classroom is a laptop on the kitchen table.

Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick counties begin distance learning Monday, and teachers have spent the past week in virtual meetings with colleagues and administrators to plan for this very unorthodox year.

Each school system has been spent the final days of preparations giving out laptops and other school materials.

Prince George’s County Public Schools says it will continue doing so on a “rolling basis” so not everything will be in everyone’s hands by Monday morning.

Montgomery County Public Schools says it managed to get 160,000 devices out to students and teachers before the start of the weekend.

School officials with both Montgomery and Frederick counties say they’re also getting mobile hotspots distributed so that students in areas with poor internet access can get online.

Howard County Public Schools has another week of planning as they open the day after Labor Day. But their superintendent says time is running short to get everything ready.

Late last week, many children met their teachers online for the first time, including Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County.